Verda Diel Leaves Lasting Legacy with Scholarships

Verda Diel had a love for education. That makes it no surprise, then, that she left in her will a little gift for the students at South Barber High School. Last week, local CPA Carl Helfrich, who is executor of Verda’s estate, presented a check for $25,000 to U.S.D. 255 Superintendent Dr. Andi Williams to be used for scholarships for graduating seniors. According to Verda’s instructions, the bequest is to be distributed by the Superintendent to students who demonstrate financial need. The funds are to be used at the rate of $5,000 per year until the entire $25,000, plus interest, has been distributed to students. Dr. Williams extended her thanks for the generous gift that will help many students in the future with their desire for a college education.