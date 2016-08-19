HARDTNER MAN SENTENCED TO 74 MONTHS IN PRISON FOR NARCOTICS VIOLATIONS

MEDICINE LODGE, KANSAS – James Dakota Griffin, 23, of Hardtner, Kansas appeared in Barber County District Court on August 10, 2016. Griffin was found guilty of three (3) illegal narcotics violations, including Distribution or Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Distribution or Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Unlawful Possession of Certain Drug Precursors and Drug Paraphernalia.

District Judge Frank Meisenheimer sentenced Griffin to serve seventy-four (74) months in prison for his crimes. Griffin was not granted probation. After Griffin completes his prison sentence, he will be on Post-Release Supervision for thirty-six (36) months and will be required to register with the Sheriff’s Office as a Registered Offender for fifteen (15) years.

This case represents the largest seizure of illegal narcotics on record in Barber County, Kansas. Sheriff Justin Rugg commented, “The deputies and I are very proud of the fact that these large amounts of marijuana and meth did not make it on to the streets of Barber County.” The investigation was conducted by the Barber County Sheriff’s Office with assistance provided by the Alva Police Department. The criminal case was prosecuted by Barber County Attorney Gaten Wood.