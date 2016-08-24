Kiowa Preparing to Hold 77th Annual Labor Day Celebration

By REX ZIMMERMAN

Fun, food, games and lots, lots more are in store as the Kiowa Chamber of Commerce finalizes plans for its 77th annual Labor Day Celebration. There are activities all weekend long, including several Kiowa and South Barber high school class reunions.

Car Show Sunday

The annual Kiowa Car Show will be held all day Sunday, Sept. 4, at Progress Park. Gates open at 8:00 a.m. and registration to show your car or truck is $15.00. There is no admission for the public.

There will be door prizes, food, and great music all day long.

The popular Burn Out Competition will be held that afternoon at the intersection of 8th and Miller Streets, just a block south of downtown. For more information on the Car Show contact Clint Stewart (620-213-1834) or April Stewart (620-825-6252).

There is also a volleyball tournament and other events scheduled for the weekend.

Monday Starts With 5K

The hugely popular Labor Day 5K Run and Fun Run, sponsored by the First State Bank, kicks off Monday’s activities beginning at 8:00 a.m. in front of the Community Building. The one-mile Fun Run will be held first followed by the 5K Run, which seems to get bigger and bigger. Last year there were 352 runners.

Awards will be presented immediately following the race in the Community Building.

Activities at the Park

A busy day at Progess Park begins at 8:00 a.m. with coffee and homemade rolls offered by the Kiowa Historical Society. The society will also have its popular Attic Treasures booth open with all kinds of items for sale. Proceeds go to help projects throughout the year.

The games at the park get underway at 11:00 a.m. with Cakewalk and Bingo sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. All you good cooks out there are encouraged to bring a cake to donated to the Cakewalk event. Just bring them to the park Labor Day.

The games will take a break at 12 Noon as the Free Ham & Bean Feed will feed the hungry crowd. The “beaners” will be cooking all day, so be sure and tell them thanks for their hard work.

At 2:00 p.m., the Chamber of Commerce Kid’s Games get underway, and the popular “Family Feud” event is back for another performance on the park stage.

Watch next week’s newspaper for a complete list of Labor Day Weekend activities.