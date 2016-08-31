Welcome to Kiowa’s 77th Annual Labor Day Celebration

By REX ZIMMERMAN

Kiowa’s Labor Day Celebration is here! The Kiowa Chamber of Commerce has planned a weekend of fun, food, games and lots, lots more as it celebrates the 77th anniversary of a Kiowa tradition. There are activities all weekend long, including the Kiowa High School Class of 1966 50th reunion.

Saturday, Sept. 3

If you want to watch some fun entertainment, go watch the Duck Soup Invitational Softball Tournament that will be held Saturday to kick off weekend festivities. Action begins at 9:00 a.m. at the ball diamond just east of Progress Park.

The Kiowa Historical Museum and the School Museum will both be open on Saturday.

Sunday, September 4

A Sand Volleyball Tournament gets underway at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday at the park. Contact Sammi Inman (620-770-9101) for information.

The annual Kiowa Car Show will be held all day Sunday at Progress Park. Gates open at 8:00 a.m. and registration to show your car or truck is $15.00. There is no admission for the public.

There will be door prizes, food, and great music all day long.

Following the Car Show at around 4:00 p.m., the popular Burn Out Competition will be held at the intersection of 8th and Miller Streets, just a block south of downtown. For more information on the Car Show contact April Stewart (620-825-6252).

Monday Starts With 5K

The hugely popular Labor Day 5K Run and Fun Run, sponsored by the First State Bank, kicks off Monday’s activities beginning at 8:00 a.m. in front of the Community Building. The one-mile Fun Run will be held first followed by the 5K Run, which seems to get bigger and bigger. Last year there were 348 runners.

Awards will be presented immediately following the race in the Community Building.

Activities at the Park

A busy day at Progess Park begins at 8:00 a.m. with coffee and homemade rolls offered by the Kiowa Historical Society. The society will also have its popular Attic Treasures booth open with all kinds of items for sale. Proceeds go to help projects throughout the year.

The games at the park get underway at 11:00 a.m. with Cakewalk and Bingo sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. All you good cooks out there are encouraged to bring a cake to donated to the Cakewalk event. Just bring them to the park Labor Day.

The kids can have a blast all day with Free Inflatable rides from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Square dancing will entertain the crowd beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The games will take a break at 12 Noon as the Free Ham & Bean Feed will feed the hungry crowd. The “beaners” will be cooking all day, so be sure and tell them thanks for their hard work.

There will also be other food choices available on Labor Day. The United Methodist Church will have sloppy joes, hot dogs, cakes and pies available at its booth, while the Congregational Church will offer homemade ice cream. St. John Catholic Church will also be selling tacos and drinks at their booth. The Barber County Shriners will also have roasted corn for sale.

The SBHS Cheerleaders will have a face painting booth and the South Barber FFA also plans to have a dunking booth for those who want some wet, fun entertainment.

And for those who just want to browse, there will be various vendors at booths throughout the park all day.

Historical Society Auction

At 1:00 p.m., the Kiowa Historical Society will hold an auction for a Farmers Tribute Edition rifle and a Hand-Stitched Quilt.

Lots of Afternoon Fun

A busy afternoon of activities begins at 12 noon with a musical program on the park stage presented by the Williams Family. The Horseshoe Pitching Contest starts at 1:00 p.m., in the northwest corner of the park, as does the 3-Point Basketball Shooting Contest to be held on the park basketball court.

The “Closest to the Pin Golf Contest” tees off at 2:30 p.m. on the baseball field.

At 2:00 p.m., the Chamber of Commerce Kid’s Games get underway with the Hay Scramble followed by a Scavenger Hunt at 3:00 p.m. At 3:30, a game of Musical Chairs will entertain the crowd on the park stage. The popular “Family Feud” event is back for another performance beginning at 4:00 p.m. on the park stage.

And if it’s a warm day, the Kiowa Fire Department will spray down the kids with a fire hose from 2:30 to 3:00 p.m. by the swimming pool. Bring a swim suit.

There is something for everyone at this year’s Labor Day Celebration, so grab the family and enjoy the weekend in Kiowa!