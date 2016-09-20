Pratt Man Found Guilty of Attempted Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer

PRATT – (September 20, 2016) – A Pratt man was convicted yesterday of attempted murder in the second degree of a law enforcement officer, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Bradley Grant Verstraete, 46, was found guilty yesterday by a Pratt County jury of attempted murder in the second degree of Pratt Police Officer Kenneth Wright. Verstraete also was found guilty of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer concerning Pratt Police Sergeant James Ferbert. Judge Francis E. Meisenheimer presided over the trial. Sentencing is scheduled for November 14 in Pratt County District Court.

The crimes were committed in January 2015. The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Deputy Attorney General Victor Braden and Assistant Attorney General Steve Wilhoft from Schmidt’s office prosecuted the case.