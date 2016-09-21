SBHS Homecoming Friday Features Parade, Queen Crowning, Football Game

By REX ZIMMERMAN

South Barber High School celebrates Homecoming this Friday, September 23, as the Attica/Argonia Titans come to town. The annual Parade down Main Street will be held at 2:30 p.m. with a pep rally immediately following at 5th and Main. The crowning of the Homecoming Queen will take place at 6:30 p.m. followed by the football game at 7:00 p.m.

Three seniors have been nominated to serve as queen candidates this year: Bailey Roberts, Madison Polson and Sabrina Hughbanks.

BAILEY ROBERTS is the daughter of Steve and Kay Roberts. At South Barber, she participates in volleyball, basketball, FFA, vocal and yearbook. She is president of Student Council and National Honor Society. She is also active in the St. John’s Youth Group and United Methodist Youth Group.

She has been named to the all-league volleyball and basketball teams, superintendent’s and principal’s honor rolls and was honorable mention all-state last season in basketball.

Bailey’s classes include Culinary, Government, English, Calculus, Accounting, Vocal and Yearbook. She plans to attend Kansas State University next year majoring in accounting.

MADISON POLSON is the daughter ofn Brandi Thom and Dave Polson. She is active in volleyball, basketball, FFA, United Methodist Youth Group and is senior class treasurer.

She has been named to the honor roll and has been named to the all-league volleyball and basketball teams.

Madison’s classes this year include Band, Ag Business, Government, English and Yearbook. She plans to attend Fort Hays State next year and study radiology and sonography.

SABRINA HUGHBANKS is the daughter of Kyle and Trina Hughbanks. She participates in track and field, basketball, tennis and plays softball in the summer. She is president of FCCLA and FFA treasurer.

She has been a member of the Chieftain basketball team that has played at State the past two years, participated in the state track and field meet two years, and has served as captain of the tennis team for two years. She was also an all-state pitcher in softball.

Sabrina’s classes include Band, Ag Business, Government, English IV, Pre-Calculus/Trig, Speech, Vocal and Career Communications. After graduation, she plans to play softball at a four-year university and major in pre-med.

Attendants

Freshman attendants are Desiree Doherty escorted by Cody Thayer; sophomore attendants are Taylor Pollock escorted by Nick Malone; junior attendants are Glenna Williams escorted by Slater Blick.

Kindergarten helpers are Lynnon Humphrey, daughter of Trent and Abby Humphrey; Cambridge Rector, daughter of Tim and Melissa Rector; Callen Corr, son of Larry and Amanda Corr; and Cooper Courson, son of Brett and Heidi Courson.

Last year’s homecoming queen, Ana Wilhelm, plans to be back for Homecoming to help conduct the crowning ceremony.