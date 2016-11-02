Area Voters Head to Polls Nov. 8

By REX ZIMMERMAN

Voters in Barber County and across the nation head to the polls next Tuesday, November 8, to select candidates for President, Congress, Kansas Legislature and local county offices.

And while the Barber County offices were pretty much decided in the August primary election, that’s not the case for state and national races and all voters are urged to excercise their right and fill out their ballot on election day.

Voters in the southern part of the county, including Kiowa, Hardtner and Hazelton, will vote at the Kiowa Community Building, while voters in the Medicine Lodge, Sun City, Sharon and Isabel areas will cast ballots at the new Courthouse Annex in Medicine Lodge,

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on election day.

Early voting began the middle of October at the Barber County Clerk’s office in Medicine Lodge and will continue through November 7.

No Races County Offices

After last August’s primary election, there are no contested races for Barber County offices. Running unopposed in November are Paul Harbaugh for County Commissioner from District 2, Bill Smith form County Commissioner from District 3, Debbie Wesley for County Clerk, Sheri J. Weeks for County Treasurer, Betty Jo Swayden for Register of Deeds, Gaten Wood for County Attorney, and Lonnie Small for Sheriff.

Township offices throughout the county are also up for election. Some will have candidates on the ballot while others do not have any filings for the trustee and treasurer positions.

National, State Contests

There are plenty of offices up for grabs at the state and national level on November 8, including the contest for President of the United States between the Republican ticket of Donald Trump and Mike Pence and Democratic candidates Hillary R. Clinton and Timothy M. Kaine. But there are other candidates for the office that could pull votes from both the major party tickets – Libertarian Gary Johnson and Bill Weld and Independent Jill Stein and Ajamu Baraka.

The race for U.S. Senate finds incumbent Jerry Moran (R) facing Libertarian Robert D. Garrard and Democrat Patrick Weisner.

Wichita Republican Michael Pompeo will face competition for the U.S. House of Representatives from the 4th District from a local candidate, Miranda Allen of Kiowa, who is running as an Independent. Also on the tickets is Democrat Daniel B. Giroux and Libertarian Gorden J. Bakken.

The Kansas Senate 32nd District race finds Larry W. Alley (R) of Winfield facing Don Shimkus (D) of Oxford, while in the Kansas House of Representatives 116th District, incumbent Kyle D. Hoffman (R) of Coldwater faces competition from Jolene E. Roitman (D) of Wellington.

On the ballot will also be candidates for the Kansas Supreme Court, Court of Appeals and District Court.