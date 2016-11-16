City Asks for Help with LMI Survey

Dear Citizens of Kiowa,

The City of Kiowa is requesting your assistance in completing the Low-to-Moderate Income (LMI) survey. The purpose of the survey is to determine the City’s eligibility for State and Federal funding for needed improvements to public facilities and services. Each form has been assigned a number to assure that all data collected will be kept confidential.

Again, the purpose of the survey is to help determine funding mechanisms, such as grants and low-interest federal loans, for projects that are in great need of improvements. Examples of projects in need of repairs include the water line along TriCity Road, wastewater lagoons, and stormwater drainage.

The completed forms should be returned to the City Office at 618 Main Street, Kiowa, KS 67070. All completed forms will receive a one-time credit of $5.00 towards the next City utility bill.

Your assistance in this matter is greatly appreciated. If you have questions regarding the survey, please call the City Office during normal working hours, at 620-825-4127 or email me at administrator@sctelcom.net.

Thank you,

Lou Leone, City Administrator