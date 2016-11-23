Angel Trees at Local Banks

Angels and Golden Angels will once again be placed on the Christmas Trees at both banks in Kiowa – The First State Bank and Peoples Bank – beginning Monday, Nov. 28.

Please let one of the tellers know the number on the angel that you select. Wrapped gifts need to be returned to the banks by Wednesday, Dec. 14.

There will also be Gold Stars on the Angel Tree this year! Those interested in Gold Stars will provide a senior in our community with a Mobile Meals sponsorship. Suggested donation amounts will be posted on the Stars, but any donation is appreciated. Please visit the Angel Tree and pick up a Gold Star for further details.

Thank you for helping support this project and for providing a blessing for others this holiday season.