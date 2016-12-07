Hometown Grocery Meeting Minutes

By MELISSA RECTOR, Secretary

The annual meeting of the Hometown Market was held on Monday, November 28, 2016 in the South Barber High School auditorium. President, Mike Miller, called the meeting to order at 7:04 p.m. He welcomed everyone to the meeting and informed them that this was the 73rd year of the Kiowa Cooperative Association.

Secretary, Melissa Rector, read the notice of the meeting, as well as, the minutes from 2015. Chris Tharp moved to accept the minutes as read. Deb Helfrich seconded. The minutes stood approved as read.

Amanda Helfrich reviewed the financial statement for the year. She indicated that even though sales were down the store still had net earnings of approximately $67,500. Amanda also shared that the board had elected to pay out 100% of the dividends for the year.

Next, elections to the board were held as Candi Davis and Melissa Rector’s terms were up. Bill Watson nominated Candi and Melissa to serve again, Jeff Miller seconded. Dee Coggins moved that nominations cease. Candi and Melissa will serve another term. Mike informed the assembly that Mark Johnson had resigned from the board and that Trent Humphrey had agreed to serve in his place. Pam Green nominated Trent to finish serving the rest of Mark Johnson’s term. Franklin Wright seconded.

Manager, Alice Wright, then gave her report. She started by thanking Carl and Amanda for all of their work and the patrons for their support. She then introduced and thanked her employees. Alice explained the transfer of cooperatives from Affiliated Foods to AWG. She is focused on replacing the outside lights and expanding the kitchen area in the future.

Mike Miller asked for old business. There was none. He then asked for new business, there was none.

The entertainment for the night was a mini vocal concert by SBHS alumni and NWOSU music major, Naicee Guglemeyer. It was beautiful!

Door Prizes consisted of fruit baskets, candy dishes, and gift cards to the store and were distributed throughout the night and the winners were Marla Talbott, Helen Beisel, Virginia Dixon, Jeff Miller, Darrell Hunt, Christina Duvall, Terry Wolf, Melissa Simpson, Judy Schrock, Kayla Pavlu, Luda Andersen, Ronnie Dominick, and Buddy Liggenstoffer.

Fred Gillig moved that we adjourn, Dee Coggins seconded. Motion passed. Meeting was adjourned at 7:42 p.m.