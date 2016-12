It’s that giving time of year, and the First State Bank Labor Day 5K Run made two donations of $1,000 each to the Friends of Kiowa District Hospital and Manor Foundation and the Kiowa Fire Department last week. Pictured (left to right) are Justin Binder of The First State Bank, 5K Run director Melissa Rector, Judy Schrock from the Hospital and Manor foundation, and Roger Robison from the fire department.