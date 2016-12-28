Kiowa Enjoys “Old Fashioned” Christmas with No Electricity

By REX ZIMMERMAN

An “Old Fashioned” Christmas? Well, that’s the way it seemed on Christmas Day as the town spent around 13 hours or so without electric power.

A line of thunderstorms and very strong straight line winds roared through town just after the noon knocking out power to Kiowa after several power poles were flattened on the main power line south of town.

Local crews were quickly on the scene and at least two other utility crews were summoned to help as the work continued into the night. Power came back on to much of the town shortly after 1:00 a.m.

On the bright side, temperatures on Christmas Day hovered just under 60 degrees allowing kids and adults alike to get out and enjoy the nice weather.

The storm also left more damage. The roofs at Bogner, Inc. at 4th and Main and The Corner Stop at 7th and Main were heavily damaged by the winds, and there were numerous limbs down throughout the community.

During the power line repairs, City Administrator Lou Leone tried to keep citizens up to date on what was going on with his Facebook posts throughout the evening.