Kiowa Couple Injured, Wichita Man Killed in K-2 Accident Sunday

By REX ZIMMERMAN

A Kiowa couple were injured and a Wichita man died as a result of a two-vehicle collision New Year’s Day a few miles west of Anthony.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol accident report, Dean Mark Melton, 29, of Wichita was westbound on K-2 highway in a 2013 Ford Fusion when for an unknown reason the vehicle went left of center and struck a 2008 Buick Enclave driven by Cynthia J. Archuleta, 60, of Kiowa, which was eastbound.

The accident happened at 10:05 a.m. about 12 miles west of Anthony.

Melton was taken to Anthony Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Cindy Archuleta received serious injuries and was transported to Via Christi Medical Center in Wichita. Her husband, Danny Archuleta, 63, was taken to Anthony Hospital with less serious injuries.

According to the KHP, Melton was not wearing a seatbelt, while the Archuletas were wearing safety restraints.