Kiowa Senior Center Facing Tough Decisions With Fewer Folks Attending

By NITA BIRDWELL

It is now 2017, and the time has come for a decision. First of all, an article came out in the Kiowa News last fall, regarding the Kiowa Senior Center. In response to that article, we received a letter from Marilyn McBrayer Perkins from Texas. Her parents were involved and held offices here at the Center. And now they are gone, in fact most of the people that were involved are gone.

Marilyn asked if our “problem” was due to lack of things to do? She offered an idea, called “The Prayer Shawl”, and would send information about that, if we were interested. Thanks Marilyn, for your concern and your suggestion.

The problem is lack of people interested in our Kiowa Senior Center. By that, I need to insert here, there are a number of groups that meet here. I already have one group booked for the entire year. What we really need is people to take part in the meetings, lunches, etc.

And that means we need new officers. January is the month that New Officers take office. The retiring officers have held offices for five single year terms. This does not mean that you need to be here every day from 1 to 3 p.m. That would be nice, but not everyone has that kind of time.

There are many 50+ yr. old people (men and women) in Kiowa that could be coming to the Kiowa Senior Center, however, some have grandchildren or great grandchildren that are involved in sports, or music at school. I don’t blame them at all, if I were lucky enough to have grandchildren in school here in Kiowa, I’d be there along with them.

Some people are still working, and that is understandable. Some people are caretakers for their parents or spouses. In those cases, I can understand your not being able to come to the Center. We do have some new interested people coming, but they already hold offices in two, three or more organizations, and just can’t take on any thing else. I totally understand that.

The Kiowa Senior Center is not like a hospital, or manor. We are a group of people that are still able to get out, go and do, we do not set around with long faces. We visit and laugh, do puzzles, quilt, color, or just visit, eat snacks and drink coffee.

Come on people of Kiowa, if you don’t want to see the Kiowa Senior Center close, then jump on board and let’s get this train moving. This building is a historical building – remember it used to be “Eric’s” or the “Dutchman’s”, across from Kiowa High School. Many of us remember the skating rink in the back. We also remember the delicious food every day at noon. Special Memories. Let’s not allow this place to close. It would be a shame to let this organization close the doors, due to the lack of interested people.

I will say this, we appreciate every organization that meets here; Young Homemakers, General Store, morning exercise group, family reunions, birthday parties, jewelry parties, etc., this is just an example of groups that utilize our building.

We don’t want to close the doors on you, because we can’t find officers to run the Kiowa Senior Center. All we need are people to be willing to take an office, i.e., President, Vice President, and Secretary. Kim Blevins is our Treasurer, and we thank her for continuing with that responsibility. Thank You for your time and attention given to this matter!

Jan 17 – Business Meeting @ 2 p.m

Jan 19 – Third Thursday Lunch @ 12 noon – We’ll supply the soup and crackers. You may bring a salad, condiments or favorite dessert.