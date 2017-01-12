Northwestern OSU to Close Friday

Due to the threat of a significant and damaging ice storm occurring this upcoming weekend, Northwestern Oklahoma State University will close all of its locations on Friday, January 13. All classes will be canceled that day.

In addition, the J.R. Holder Wellness Center in Alva will be closed Friday through Sunday, Jan. 13-15.

The National Weather Service is forecasting ice accumulations that could cause significant travel problems and disruption of electrical service. Students may choose to spend the duration of the storm at home, rather than on campus. Every effort will be made to provide essential services to students living on campus, but large-scale power outages will hamper that ability.

Students who live off-campus are encouraged to secure sufficient supplies of fuel, food and water to last through the weekend.

