Conservation District Meeting Postponed to January 30

Due to inclement weather predictions, the annual meeting of the Barber County Conservation District was cancelled January 14. Prior to cancellation, efforts were on-going to contact everyone who had made reservations to notify them of the cancellation and rescheduling.

The meeting will now be held on Monday evening, January 30, 2017 at the Heritage Center in Medicine Lodge, 6:00 PM. If you would like to attend, please contact the Conservation Office at (620) 886-5311