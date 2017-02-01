South Barber Celebrates Homecoming Friday

By REX ZIMMERMAN

South Barber will host the Stafford Trojans on Friday evening, February 3, for the annual Homecoming game. Junior varsity contests begin at 4:00 p.m. followed by the varsity girls and boys contests.

A pep rally has been scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Friday at the high school. The Homecoming Queen crowning will take place at halftime of the boys varsity game.

Three seniors have been selected to serve as Homecoming Queen Candidates:

ANNA PEREZ is the daughter of Rudy and Nicole Perez and has earned her bronze, silver and gold honor pins. She is secretary of FFA, National Honor Society and the Senior Class and Stuco treasurer. She is also president of Turner Youth Foundation and a member of the United Methodist Youth Group.

Her classes this year include Comp 2, culinary, government, English IV, yearbook, and anatomy and physiology

Anna has also been named to the All-State Volleyball Team this year and has earned all-league honors in volleyball and basketball. She does work study at Lanman Funeral Home in Kiowa and plans to attend the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond after graduation and majoring in forensic and mortuary science.

MADISON POLSON is the daughter of Brandi and Clark Thom and David Polson.

She is senior class treasurer and has been active in basketball, volleyball and FFA during her four years at South Barber. She is also a member of the United Methodist Youth Group.

Madison is an honor roll student and classes include band and yearbook. She plans to attend Eric Fisher Cosmetology School in Wichita after graduation.

SABRINA HUGHBANKS is the daughter of Kyle and Trina Hughbanks and is a member of National Honor Society. Classes this year include band, Agra business, government, English IV, trig/pre calculus, speech, vocal, and career and communications.

She is president of FFA, choir treasurer and also participates in forensics, tennis, track and basketball and the Wichita Impact softball team in the summer. She has been a member of the state FFA choir, medaled at state tennis this year, and a member of the South Barber state basketball and track teams. She was also USSSA all-state softball pitcher last summer.

Sabrina has signed to play college softball next year for Central Methodist University.

HOMECOMING attendants are, from the freshman class, Makenzie Watts and Trevor Rooks, sophomores Savannah Hughbanks and Hernan Carbajo, and juniors Idallis Shaffer and David Belohlavek. The queen candidates will be escorted by seniors members of the basketball team.

Kindergarten helpers are Lane Clover, son of Nathan Clover and Hilary Erickson; Taisen Ricke, son of Cassidy and Tyler Ricke; Breckyn Hiltner, daughter of Tyler and Erin Hiltner; and Saige Schurter, daughter of Anna and Zeb Schurter.