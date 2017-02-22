South Barber School Play Friday & Sunday

South Barber High School Drama Class will present its spring play this Friday and Sunday in the high school auditorium. Friday’s performance will begin at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday’s presentation will start at 2:00 p.m. Cost is $5.00 per person, but students can get in free with the donation of a box of facial tissues. This year’s play is “Game of Tiaras” a one-act parody of the HBO hit “Game of Thrones”. SBHS instructor and play director Meagan Henry gives a short synopsis: “When the aging king of a Magical Kingdom (England) decides to split his empire between his three daughters, Cinderella, Belle, and the Snow Queen (who in no way resembles a copyrighted character), terrible tragedy ensues. Terrible, hilarious tragedy. Combining the gut-wrenching plot twists of Game of Thrones and the soul-numbing despair of Shakespearean tragedy, this adaptation of King Lear will leave you dying with laughter as the body count mounts. When you play the Game of Tiaras, you win or you die.” Cast members pictured above are (left to right) Back Row: Bailey Roberts, Neal Gugelmeyer, Kobe Carey, Taylor Pollock, Haylie Drake, Hernan Carbajo, Kathleen Martin, Brandon Baysinger, Emily Rugg, Destiny Lyon, Madison Polson. Front row: Karlissa Little, Noah Howerter, David Belohlavek, Isaac Doherty, Dakota Vickers. Not pictured: Andraia McKitrick.SBHS photo