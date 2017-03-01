Veterans Affairs Mobile Van to Visit Kiowa March 8

The Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office (KCVAO) Mobile Operations will be located at the Centennial Park parking lot on Wednesday, March 8th, 2017 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM to provide information and free assistance to veterans and family members.

Veteran services representatives will help navigate the many resources and benefits available. Such benefits might include service connected disability compensation, improved pension with aid and attendance, death pensions, VA health care options, education benefits, vocational rehabilitation and much more.

Please contact us at (785) 220-5183 for any further questions.