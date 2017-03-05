Chieftains Win Sub-state, Head to State

KIOWA- The host and top-seed South Barber Chieftains rallied in the second half to defeat Norwich 42-39 Saturday night to win the 1A, Div. I Sub-state Tournament. The Chieftains, now 19-4 on the season, will play St. Francis (21-2) on Thursday, March 9, in quarterfinal round action at Gross Memorial Coliseum on the campus of Fort Hays State University. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. with the winner advancing to the semifinals on Friday. See below for 1A, Div. I boys and girls brackets.