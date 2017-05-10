South Barber Commencement is Sunday

Bailey Roberts – Valedictorian

Thirteen seniors will receive diplomas on Sunday, May 14, as South Barber High School holds Commencement Exercises in the high school gymnasium.

The proceedings get underway at 2:00 p.m.

Honorary junior conductors, Trae Rathgeber and Idallis Shaffer, will lead the seniors to their seats during the Processional, played by vocal music instructor Boram Shin. Ushers will be Slater Blick and Kaleigh Velasquez.

High school Principal Brent Shaffer will welcome the students and guests to graduation. He will be followed by the Salutatory and Class President’s remarks by Spencer Kimmell. A vocal ensemble consisting of seniors Grant Cantrell, Brian Farney, Sabrina Hughbanks, Bailey Roberts and Emily Rugg will perform “There is a Season”, followed by the Valedictory address by Bailey Roberts.

An entertaining slide show of the senior class throughout their school years will be shown, and Principal Shaffer will then present the class for graduation. Diplomas will be presented by USD 255 Board of Education members Mike Miller and Dooli Rugg.

South Barber Class of 2017 members are: Grant Matthew Cantrell, Tanner Levi Cloyd, Gavin Stewart Doherty, Brian Benjamin Farney, Dale William Hoch, Kacee Danae Hostetler,

Sabrina Rae Hughbanks, Spencer Christian Kimmell, Andraia Nicole McKitrick, Anna Marisela Cunningham Perez, Madison Jane Polson, Bailey Marie Roberts and Emily Dianne Rugg.

Be sure to view the Senior Page elsewhere in this issue.