South Barber Sending 7 Athletes to State

The South Barber Chieftains and Lady Chiefs will send seven athletes in seven events to this weekend’s Kansas State Track and Field Championships in Wichita after qualifying at last Friday’s 1A Regional Meet at Montezuma-South Gray High School.

Leading the way will be sophomore sprinter Cole Coggins, who took 2nd in the 300 meter intermediate hurdles at Regionals in a time of 42.56 seconds to qualify for State. He also took 4th in the 200 meters in a clocking of 24.43 seconds and will also take that event to State.

Cole will join senior Gavin Doherty, sophomore Neal Gugelmeyer and freshman Trevor Rooks in the 4×100 meter relay, which took 3rd at Regional (46.61) to get a state slot.

Gavin Doherty will also run in the 400 meters after taking 2nd at South Gray in a time of 52.61. Junior Joseph Bowden took 4th in the discus at Regionals with a throw of 117-8 feet and will also compete at State.

Lady Chieftain senior Sabrina Hughbanks was 2nd in the javelin at Regional with a 113-11 effort to qualify for State, while her sister Savannah, a sophomore, was 4th in the 300 meter hurdles at Regional with a time of 52.69 to also qualify for the state championships, which will be held at WSU’s Cessna Stadium.