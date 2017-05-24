Summer Reading Starts June 7

The Kiowa Public Library Summer Reading Program will start June 7th. The theme this year is “Build a Better World”. Children ages 3 to 5th grade can register anytime at the Library. We’ll have Story Hour on Wednesdays. Children 3 to Pre-K will meet 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. and children K-3rd grade will meet from 11:00 a.m. to 12 Noon. We will have Puppets, Reading Books, Crafts and Snacks!

Come and help the Kiowa Public Library “BUILD A BETTER WORLD” this Summer. Please call the Library at 825-4630.