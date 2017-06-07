Filings Complete for City, School Elections in Nov.

By REX ZIMMERMAN

The June 1st deadline has come and gone for candidates running for city and school elections this November, and for many seats throughout Barber County there will be no contests for those seeking seats on city councils and school boards.

In fact, the only contest reported by the County Clerk’s office is for Kiowa City Mayor. Current city councilman Bill Watson and Ronald L. Rohr, Jr. have both filed for the position, which is presently held by Brandon Farney. He has completed his two terms and because of city ordinance can not run for a third consecutive term.

Kiowa also has two council seats up for election this November 7. Both incumbents – R.L. Simpson and Tom Wells – have filed for re-election and will be unopposed unless there are any write-in candidates.

U.S.D. 255 has three board seats up this fall, and only two candidates have filed for re-election. Mark Pollock is seeking to serve another term in his Position #4, District 2 chair, which represents all of Kiowa except for the southwest corner of town. Steve Allen, who presently serves as school board president, is also seeking re-election to one of two boards positions open in District 1, which represents all the school district outiside of Kiowa, except for southwestern corner of the city. The other seat is presently held by Dooli Rugg, and she did not file to serve another term.

In Hardtner, Durwin Wolgamott has filed for Mayor while Barbara Cundiff and David Gorden have filed for their present council seats. And in Hazelton, Kathy Hays, Jose Ruiz and O. Gene Weber have filed for the three council positions.

Lonnie Frederick and Jerry M. Jones have filed for the two city council seats up for election in Isabel, but no candidates have filed for the mayor’s chair. The mayor and two council seats are on the ballot in Sharon, and the mayor and five council seats in Sun City. Medicine Lodge has three council seats up for election. No filings were reported for these open positions.

North Barber County U.S.D. 254 has three positions open this fall. Allen F. Dick has filed for Position #5 and Micha Werner for Position #6.