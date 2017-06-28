Hardtner Plans Another “Bang Up” 4th of July

By REX ZIMMERMAN

The community of Hardtner has planned another spectacular 4th of July Celebration as it celebrates 59 years of honoring America and all the freedoms she stands for.

A day full of activities planned to keep everyone entertained will be held both downtown and at Achenbach Park, highlighted in the evening by the best fireworks display around.

The theme for this year’s celebration is President John Kennedy’s famous quote: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country”.

Parade Time Changed

The annual 4th of July Parade has been changed to 1:00 p.m. this year so those attending can move right from the parade to all the activities at the park.

Veteran’s Program at 11 a.m.

The annual Veteran’s Program will kick off activities on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Hardtner United Methodist Church, followed at 12 noon by a free lunch at the church.

The Little Firecracker Contest will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the American Legion Building and the contestants and winner will be among the featured attractions at the parade, which will kick off at 1:00 p.m. down Main Street.

There will be a $1,000 grand prize for the best float or entry in the parade. The first clue for the popular Medallion Hunt will be given following the parade.

Activities at the Park

A co-ed sand volleyball tournament will start at 11:00 a.m. at Achenbach Park, and the Hardtner City Pool will be open for a Free Swim from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Bike Races for the youngsters gets rolling at 2:00 p.m. followed by Turtle Races at 3:00 p.m.

Free BBQ Beef Sandwiches will begin serving at 5:00 p.m., and the White Elephant Auction will also get underway at 5:00 p.m. The auction is the primary funding event for the July 4th celebration, and all donations are welcome. To donate, call Syd Sterling at 296-4477.

All vendors are also welcome at the park during the afternoon and evening hours. The annual “4th of July” T-shirts can be purchased at Small Town Tees & Gifts in Kiowa.

At dark, a large crowd will fill the park and surround areas for the best fireworks show in Southern Kansas. It will be a great celebration and lots of fun for everyone, so we’ll see you Tuesday in Hardtner!