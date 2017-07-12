Barber County Fair Activities Get Underway Next Week

The 97th annual Barber County Fair is set for July 27-30 in Hardtner, but pre-fair activities kick off next week.

Pre-entries for 4-H and FFA members were due in the Extension Office in Medicine Lodge on Thursday, July 20.

On Thursday, July 20, the 4-H Fashion Revue judging will be held at 5:00 p.m. at the Community Bible Fellowship Church, 2853 NE Curry Lane, in Medicine Lodge.

Friday, July 21, the 4-H Perishable Foods judging will be held at 2:00 p.m. and the Public Fashion Revue will be held at 7:00 p.m., both at the Community Bible Fellowship Church.

Saturday, July 22, the Dog Show will be held beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the Merchant Building on the fairgrounds in Hardtner.

On Tuesday, July 25, the annual Fair Clean-up will be held beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the fairgrounds and campers are allowed to move in at that time.

Thursday, July 27, fair activities get underway with a Hamburger Feed at 6:00 p.m., and the Open Class and 4-H Buildings will be open for early entries.

The Merchants Building will also be open from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. for setting up booths and exhibits.

The 4-H Horse Show will begin at 7:00 p.m. on July 27.

Fair activities are in full swing on Friday, July 28, with judging of livestock and other entries.

Saturday, July 29, is another day full of activities with the fair wrapping up Sunday.

And don’t forget the Rodeo on Friday and Saturday evenings beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Amusement rides will also be featured during the evening every night of the fair. Watch next week for more information.