Mark Mathews Killed in Two Vehicle Accident

SHARON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 62-year-old Sharon man was killed Tuesday afternoon from injuries he received during a truck collision.

It happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Bluestem Road and Southeast Naron Road, one mile South of Sharon.

A 2014 Dodge Ram driven by a 33-year-old Cooper Kanngiesser of Attica was westbound on Naron Road when it collided in the middle of the intersection with a 2009 Chevy Silverado driven by 62-year-old Mark Mathews, which southbound on Bluestem Road.

Mathews was transported to Medicine Lodge Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Kanngiesser and a 19-year-old passenger in the Dodge Ram, Chance Barnes of Arkansas City, were not injured.