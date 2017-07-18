County Fair Events Kick Off This Week

By ROBIN EUBANK-CALLIS, M.S.

Barber County Extension Agent

THE 2017 Barber County Fair will kick off with the Fashion Revue on July 21 at 7:00 P.M. at the Community Bible Fellowship Church in Medicine Lodge. Everybody is welcome to come see the styles that girls and boys are constructing and purchasing today. This fashion show will include 39 outfits modeled by 4-H members age 7 to 18. Several of these outfits were constructed by the 4-H members themselves.

During the Fashion Show, 4-H Members will perform talent acts that showcase their musical skills. A special addition this year will be a brief presentation from Bianca Lewis from the Sunflower 4-H Club. She recently attended Citizenship Washington Focus which is a 2 week trip to Washington D.C. on a bus.

Results from the Perishable Foods Contest will be announced at the end of the Fashion Show. The Perishable Foods Contest is for recipes made by 4-H Members that must be served hot or cold. This contest is held before the Fair so that items can be judged at the appropriate temperatures.

Anybody interested in exhibiting at the Fair can get an exhibitor number by calling the Extension Office at 886-3971. Entry cards are available at the Extension Office or can be picked up when entering at the Fair either on July 27th between 6 P.M. and 8 P.M. or July 28th between 7:30 A.M. and 11:00 A.M.