Fatality Accident Tuesday Afternoon in Hazelton

A Hazelton man died Tuesday, July 25, after colliding with a semi truck in Hazelton. Allen B. Babb, 59, died at Kiowa District Hospital after being rushed by ambulance from the scene of the accident. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Babb was traveling southwest on K2 highway at approximately 2:10 p.m. and made a left turn towards 1st Avenue in Hazelton when he collided with a 2002 Peterbilt truck driven by William L. Pelzl , 68, of Medicine Lodge which was traveling northeast on K2 highway. According to the report, Mr. Pelzl was unable to avoid the collision and both vehicles came to rest northeast of the intersection. He was not injured in the accident.

Both drivers were wearing safety restraints, the report said.