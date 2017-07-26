Welcome to the Barber County Fair!

By REX ZIMMERMAN

The 97th annual Barber County Fair will feature something for everybody in the family as it gets underway this week. The fair will be held Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 27-30, at the fair grounds in Hardtner.

Fair activities actually got underway last week with the 4-H Fashion Revue and 4-H Perishable Foods Judging, both held at Medicine Lodge, and the Dog Show held Saturday, July 22, at Hardtner.

The annual Fair clean-up will be held Tuesday, July 25, at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday kicks off a weekend of activities with the annual Hamburger Feed at 6:00 p.m. The Open Class and 4-H Buildings will be open for early entries from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and the Merchants Building will be open for setup from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

The 4-H Horse Show will be held Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 28, begins early with entries and exhibits being entered and judged. The 4-H Food Sale will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the 4-H Building. Bucket Calf showing will start at 2:00 p.m. and the Pee Wee, 4-H and FFA Sheep Showing and Judging begins at 3:00 p.m. Goat judging will kick off at 4:00 p.m.

S&S Amusements will have their carnival rides set up Friday and Saturday afternoon and evening.

The first evening of the Barber County Rodeo gets underway Friday night at 8:00 p.m. featuring the toughest contestants from Kansas and Oklahoma both nights. JC Rodeo Company is providing the stock and Ty Allison from Alva will be the “funny man”.

There will be $1,000 added per event, including Lady Breakaway, and a Kid’s Money Scramble will be held both Friday and Saturday night.

An ATV Barrel Race will also be held both nights for contestants ages 14 (with parent’s consent) and older. An entry fee of $30 will be charged with eight entries allowed each night. Friday night will be dirt bikes and 4-wheelers on Saturday night. It will be a tournament style contest with winner takes all. Call 620-825-6130 to enter.

Following the Rodeo on Saturday night, a concert will be presented by William Clark Green. Admission is free with a rodeo ticket.

A busy Saturday begins at 8:00 a.m. with swine judging and showmanship, and the FCS Scavenger Hunt will also get underway at 10:00 a.m. The Pedal Tractor Pull starts at 11:30 a.m. followed by the 4-H and Open Pet Show at 12:30 p.m. and Poultry and Rabbit Judging at 1:00 p.m.

Beef and Dairy Cattle will also be shown and judged in the afternoon. The final night of the Rodeo will start at 8:00 p.m. followed by the concert.

Sunday’s activities begin with Cowboy Church at 10:00 a.m. and all buildings will be open for final viewing of exhibits. Presentation of Open Class Building Special Awards will be held at 3:00 p.m. followed by a Free Watermelon Feed sponsored by Corona Hoch and Farm Bureau Financial Services.

The 4-H and FFA Premium Sale gets going at 4:00 p.m. All entries will be released at 5:30 p.m. as the fair comes to a close.