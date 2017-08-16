KDH Names John Chiaffitelli, D.O., as Chief of Staff

KIOWA DISTRICT Healthcare has named John Chiaffitelli, D.O., as the new Chief of Staff.

Dr. Chiaffitelli “Dr. C” is a Board-Certified Internal Medicine Physician. He joins KDH from his private practice in Edmond, Oklahoma. He received his Doctorate from Oklahoma State University of Osteopathic Medicine in 1995. Dr. Chiaffitelli completed his residency at University of Oklahoma College of Medicine.

Dr. Chiaffitelli is a member of several prestigious organizations including American College of Physicians, American Medical Association, American Society of Internal Medicine, and Oklahoma Osteopathic Association.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Chiaffitelli to our team,” said KDH CEO Margaret Grismer. “Dr. Chiaffitelli’s years of experience in Long-Term Acute Care (LTAC) facilities will provide the medical leadership needed to expand our Swing-Bed program.”

Dr. Chiaffitelli started his new position on August 1st and he will be in clinic every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.