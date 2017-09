Welcome Family, Friends and Alumni to Kiowa’s Labor Day Celebration!

By REX ZIMMERMAN

Labor Day Weekend is here with fun, food, games and lots, lots more in store as the Kiowa Chamber of Commerce finalizes plans for its 78th annual celebration. There are activities all weekend long, including several Kiowa and South Barber high school class get togethers.

Saturday is Busy Day

Labor Day Weekend kicks off Saturday, Sept. 2, with the Duck Soup Invitational Softball Tournament at the ball diamond.

Garage Sales will be held throughout town and a Flea Market will be held on Main Street. A list of garage sales will be available The Corner Stop, Studio 534, Main Street Coffee Shop and The Sideline.

The Kiowa Historical Museum and Kiowa School Museum will be open Saturday, and the popular Historical House Tours will also be held beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the Museum.

Saturday evening beginning at 9:00 p.m., a DJ will be downtown at the corner of 5th and Main (Kiowa Auto Parts lot) to provide free music. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music and the evening.

Car Show Sunday

The annual Kiowa Car Show will be held all day Sunday, Sept. 3, at Progress Park. Gates open at 8:00 a.m. and registration to show your car or truck is $15.00. There is no admission for the public.

There will be door prizes, food, and great music all day long.

The popular Burn Out Competition will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of 8th and Miller Streets, just a block south of downtown. For more information on the Car Show contact Clint Stewart (620-213-1834) or April Stewart (620-825-6252).

There is also a volleyball tournament scheduled for the weekend. Call Sammi Inman (620-770-9101) for more information.

All School Reunion

This is “reunion year” for Kiowa and South Barber graduates, and the All School Reunion will be held Sunday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Kiowa Community Building.

Monday Starts With 5K

The hugely popular Labor Day 5K Run and Fun Run, sponsored by the First State Bank, kicks off Monday’s activities beginning at 8:00 a.m. in front of the Community Building. The one-mile Fun Run will be held first followed by the 5K Run, which seems to get bigger and bigger. Last year there were 373 runners that participated in the event. This is the 33rd year for the run.

Awards will be presented immediately following the race in the Community Building.

Activities at the Park

A busy Monday at Progess Park begins at 8:00 a.m. with coffee and homemade rolls offered by the Kiowa Historical Society. The society will also have its popular Attic Treasures booth open with all kinds of items for sale. Proceeds go to help projects throughout the year.

The games at the park get underway at 11:00 a.m. with Cakewalk and Bingo sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. All you good cooks out there are encouraged to bring a cake to donated to the Cakewalk event. Just bring them to the park Labor Day.

The games will take a break at 12 Noon as the Free Ham & Bean Feed will feed the hungry crowd. The “beaners” will be cooking all day, so be sure and tell them thanks for their hard work. Entertainment will also be provided on the park stage.

At 2:00 p.m., the Chamber of Commerce Kid’s Games get underway, and the popular “Family Feud” event is back for another performance on the park stage with the defending champs Helmley Family taking on the Graves Family.

Other afternoon events include the Horseshoe Pitching Contest, 3-point Basketball Contest, Hay Scramble and Nearest to Pin Golf Contest.