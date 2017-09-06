Auditions Sunday for Border Line Theatre Play

Auditions for the Border Line Theatre’s fall production will be held on Sunday, September 10, at the Kiowa Community Building from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Four women and one man, all in their late 50’s to early 60’s are needed.

The play, by Ivan Menchell, is entitled “The Cemetery Club” and centers around three Jewish widows who meet once a month for tea before going to visit their husband’s graves.

Ida is sweet tempered and ready to begin a new life, Lucille is a feisty embodiment of the girl who just wants to have fun, and Doris is priggish and judgmental, particularly when Sam the butcher enters the scene. He meets the widows while visiting his wife’s grave. Doris and Lucille squash the budding romance between Sam and Ida. They are guilt stricken when this nearly breaks Ida’s heart. The Broadway production starred Eileen Heckart as Lucille.

Anyone in Kiowa and surrounding communities is welcome to audition for the parts. For more information contact Janice Hill, 620-213-0455. The dinner theatre and matinee performances are tentatively scheduled for October 28 & 29 and November 4 & 5.