Kiowa/Hardtner Methodist Churches Welcome Reverend Margaret Johnson

From KIOWA/HARDTNER UMC

On July 1 the Kiowa and Hardtner United Methodist Churches welcomed the Reverend Margaret Johnson as their new pastor. She was introduced to life in Barber County by the wind storm and power outage of June 30 and experienced first-hand the great community spirit here as people pulled together to clean up. She also participated in an encore performance on August 5 and 6!

Pastor Margaret was born and raised in Wichita, Ks. She received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Kansas and later obtained a master’s degree in adult education from K-State. After graduating from KU, she worked for more than 25 years as an executive staff member with the Girl Scout Council in south central Kansas where she held a number of positions including camp director, membership director, coordinator of program services, training director, and assistant executive director. One highlight was taking a group of high school girls to Europe. During this time she was also growing in her faith as a Christian and became actively involved in her church serving as lay person, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, chairing committees, and participating in a variety of mission and ministry activities.

After leaving the Girl Scouts, she took a position at her church as Director of Lay Ministries. Within the first six months, she realized God was calling her into ministry as a pastor. She continued working full-time at her church in Wichita while also attending Phillips Theological Seminary in Tulsa, Ok. She graduated with a Master of Divinity degree and was ordained as an Elder in the United Methodist Church. She has served as a pastor in Columbus, Ks and Parsons, Ks.

“I look forward to learning more about the community and getting to know the people here,” stated Pastor Margaret. “The traditions and culture may be different in each place I serve, but the deep desire for a fulfilling relationship with God, who loves us unconditionally, is universal. We rely on the church to be a place where we receive support and encouragement during those rough patches in life. I pray that the good news of Jesus Christ will be a beacon of hope for all who live here.”