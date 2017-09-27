South Barber Homecoming Friday

By REX ZIMMERMAN

Homecoming will be extra special for South Barber this Friday night as the Chieftains host the Pretty Prairie Bulldogs.

Not only is it the first home game of the season following the rebuilding of the Chieftain football field after the devastating wind storm of August 5, it will also be the first Div. II, District 7 game as 3-1 South Barber starts defense of its district crown.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. Friday night, and a packed house is expected. Temporary seating will be set up on the home side of the field, but fans can bring their lawn chairs and fill the sidelines to show their support.

Queen Candidates

Two seniors have been selected to serve as homecoming queen candidates this year.

IDALLIS SHAFFER is the daughter of Brent and Teresa Shaffer. She participates in volleyball, basketball, track and is a member of the National Honor Society. Idallis is active in FFA, FCCLA, forensics and is Student Council president.

Her classes this year include psychology, English, government, culinary, welding& personal finance, vocal and the work study program. Her plans are to attend college after graduation.

KALEIGH VELASQUEZ is the daughter of Johnny and Raquel Velasquez. She participates in volleyball, band, and is the senior class secretary and vice-president of FCCLA. Kaleigh is a member of the National Honor Society.

Her classes include yearbook, English, government, culinary, pre-calculus, online college courses, and work study program helping in the physical therapy department at Kiowa District Hospital. Her plans after graduation are to attend Butler County Community College and then Wichita State University majoring in athletic training.

Senior football players serving as escorts for the two candidates and last year’s queen, Bailey Roberts, will be Joe Bowden, Kadin Banks and Slater Blick.

Attendants

Serving as attendants for homecoming this year are freshman Sterling Rector and Tyler Schupbach, sophomores Adrienne Allison and Zane Lyons, and juniors Ines Jakob and Fernando Alvarez Fernandez.

Kindergarten helpers are Jancey and Janda Goodno, daughters of Justin and Janell Goodno; Declan Quick, son of Corbyn and Amy Quick; and Bradley Cropp, son of Leslie and Nathan Clover and Bascom Cropp.

Fun Week for Students

This week at SBHS will feature special themes. Tuesday is “pajama day”, Wednesday is “Redneck day”, Thursday is “Preppy day”, and Friday is “Black & Gold day”.

The annual Homecoming Parade will be held Friday at 2:30 p.m. down Kiowa’s Main Street followed by a pep rally at the corner of 5th and Main.

The homecoming queen crowning will be held at 6:30 p.m. followed at 7:00 p.m. by the Chieftain-Pretty Prairie football game.