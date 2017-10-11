Taylor Pollock Earns Trip to State Tennis

South Barber junior Taylor Pollock took 6th place in singles play on Saturday, October 7, to earn a trip to this weekend’s 3-2-1A State Tennis Championships in Prairie Village, KS.

Taylor, daughter of Mark and Krista Pollock, will take an 18-12 record to State, which will be played at the Harmon Park Tennis Complex in Prairie Village. The meet is hosted by Kansas City Christian High School.

In opening play at Regional, Taylor defeated Graves of Cimarron by set scores of 6-3, 6-1. She next faces Sydney Roe of Kingman, who ended up taking second place, and fell by scores of 6-4, 6-1.

She next faced Friesen from Meade HS and won an exciting match as she dropped the first set 4-6 but roared back to win the next to sets by scores of 6-4, 6-3. That put her in the match for 5th place against Jacki Endicott of Ashland. She lost the match 6-1, 6-1 but still earned a trip to State with her 6th place finish.

South Barber’s other singles player, Savannah Hughbanks, lost in the first round of play to Osborne of Kiowa County by scores of 6-3, 7-5.

Sabrina Bellar of Conway Springs won the Regional singles title.

In doubles play, the doubles team of sophomores Takira Blick and Malayna McKitrick came into the tournament seeded 10th and lost their opening match to Hawley/Moffitt of Cimarron in a close match by set scores of 7-6 (7-5 tiebreaker), 2-6, 10-8.

The other Lady Chieftain doubles team of freshma Allie Hoch and junior Haylie Drake had the tough task of facing the top-seeded team of Wolke/Koester of Conway Springs in their opening match and lost 6-0, 6-0. The Conway Springs team went on to take first place.

South Barber is coached by Katie Hughes.

Team scoring was led by Conway Springs with 25 followed by Kingman with 10, Meade 7, Chaparral 6, Ashland 4, Cimarron 3, South Barber 2 and Kiowa County 1 point.