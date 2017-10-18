Pairings Released for Sub-state Volleyball

Pairings have been set for the 1A, Div. II Sub-state Volleyball Tournament to be held this Saturday, Oct. 21, at South Barber High School.

Argonia (30-5) is the top seed while South Barber (24-9) will be the second seed. Both teams received first round byes.

Attica (19-16) is seeded fourth and will open the tournament at 2:00 p.m. against fifth seeded South Haven (9-19). The winner will play Argonia in the semifinals.

Following the Attica/South Haven match will be third seeded Cunningham (22-12) vs sixth seed Ashland (7-24). That winner will face South Barber in the fourth match of the day.

The overall champion will advance to the 1A, Div. II State Tournament Oct. 27-28 at Fort Hays State University.