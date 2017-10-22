Lady Chieftains to State Volleyball Friday

The South Barber Lady Chieftains will make a return trip to the 1A State Volleyball Championships this weekend, Oct. 27-28, in Hays. South Barber defeated top-seeded Argonia in last weekend’s Sub-state Tournament at SBHS to make the return trip. The Lady Chieftains will play Friday at 3:30 p.m. in Pool I play against Otis-Bison, 6:30 p.m. against Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell and at 7:30 p.m. against Fowler. Top two winners in both Pool I and Pool II will advance to Saturday’s championship round. See this week’s newspaper for complete schedule.