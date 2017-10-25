Fun, Food, Shopping & More Sunday Afternoon as Kiowa Celebrates Fall Fest

Plan to enjoy all the activites in downtown Kiowa this Sunday, October 29, as the community celebrates Fall Fest. The fun begins at 1:30 p.m. and will feature lots of games and activities, great food and several businesses open for shopping.

For the youngsters, there will be chalk pumpkin drawings on the sidewalks, pumpkin putt-putt, pumpkin bowling, donut contest, and selfie scavenger hunt. A Halloween Costume Contest will start at 3:00 p.m. and a free movie, “Hotel Transylvania”, will start at 3:30 p.m. at the Chief Theater.

New this year, a Meat Cook-off will be held at the gazebo in Centennial Park (downtown) and all chefs who think they are the “best” meat cookers are invited. You need to cook enough meat to serve 15-20 people and have it ready to serve by 4:30 p.m. Any kind of meat is okay, and you can cook it any way you like. Prizes will be awarded.

The public is invited to attend the competition and be the judges! And for $5.00, those attending can get a sample of all the meats along with potatoes, baked beans and bread to make a great meal. For more information contact Shelby Nielsen (620-213-1786) or Summer Graves (620-825-6179).

Want more food? The SBHS cheerleaders will have a bake sale, the Shriners will offer their great roasted corn, and the Congregational Church will feature brats for sale. Main Street Coffee House will also be open featuring their great donuts, coffee and more, and Doublewide Dream Cakes will be set up downtown.

Some of the businesses that will be open on Sunday includes Clark’s Fabric Shop, Simpson’s, Corner Stop 1, Small Town Tees & Gifts, and several local vendors. It promises to be an entertaining afternoon in Kiowa, one you won’t want to miss!