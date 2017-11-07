City & School Election- Final Results inc. Write-ins

FINAL RESULTS including write-in ballots

Will not be official until canvassed by County Commissioners on Monday, Nov. 13

HARDTNER

Mayor

Durwin Wolgamott, Hardtner 16

2 City Council

Barbara Cundiff, Hardtner 16

David M. Gorden, Hardtner 12

HAZELTON

3 City Council

Kathy Hays, Hazelton 21

Jose Ruiz, Hazelton 18

O. Gene Weber, Hazelton 7

ISABEL

Mayor – None Filed

Write-in

Kathy Balding 14

Eileen Murphy 10

2 City Council

Lonnie Frederick, Isabel 17

Jerry M. Jones, Isabel 17

Write-in

Anna Startzman 10

KIOWA CITY

Mayor

Ronald L. Rohr, Jr, Kiowa 116

Bill Watson, Kiowa 65

2 City Council

R.L. Simpson, Kiowa 129

Tom Wells, Kiowa 114

MEDICINE LODGE

3 City Council – None Filed

Write-ins:

Matt Forsyth, Medicine Lodge 276

Ron James, Medicine Lodge 218

Elisa Stone, Medicine Lodge 278

Garry Wright, Medicine Lodge 65

Kim McLemore 41

Brian Miller 46

SHARON

Mayor

Write-in

Rod McDaniel 22

2 City Council – None Filed

Write-in

Kade Keast 20

Lance Vandeveer 14

SUN CITY

Mayor – None Filed

Write-in

Mike Wayne 7

5 City Council – None Filed

Write-in

Mark Long 6

Deryl Ebling 7

Russel Oesterich 5

Teena Thurber 7

Deitra Black 6

USD #254

Position #4 – None Filed

Write-in Brian L. Withrow, Medicine Lodge 59

Position #5

Allen F. Dick, Isabel 38

Position #6

Micha Werner, Sharon 20

USD #255

Position #4 Dist 2 – inside Kiowa

Mark Pollock, Kiowa 133

Position #5 & #6 Dist 1 – outside Kiowa

Stephen R. Allen, Kiowa 80

Write-in Bryan K. Quick, Hazelton 23

USD #438

Jerry DeWeese, Pratt 3

Rex A. Robinson, Sawyer 4

Jeff Slade, Pratt 4