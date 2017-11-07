City & School Election- Final Results inc. Write-ins

November 7, 2017   News

FINAL RESULTS including write-in ballots

Will not be official until canvassed by County Commissioners on Monday, Nov. 13

HARDTNER

Mayor

Durwin Wolgamott, Hardtner      16

2 City Council

Barbara Cundiff, Hardtner        16

David M. Gorden, Hardtner       12

HAZELTON

3 City Council

Kathy Hays, Hazelton        21

Jose Ruiz, Hazelton         18

O. Gene Weber, Hazelton        7

ISABEL

Mayor – None Filed

Write-in

Kathy Balding     14

Eileen Murphy     10

2 City Council

Lonnie Frederick, Isabel      17

Jerry M. Jones, Isabel     17

Write-in

Anna Startzman     10

KIOWA CITY

Mayor

Ronald L. Rohr, Jr, Kiowa       116

Bill Watson, Kiowa       65

2 City Council

R.L. Simpson, Kiowa        129

Tom Wells, Kiowa       114

MEDICINE LODGE

3 City Council – None Filed

Write-ins:

Matt Forsyth, Medicine Lodge     276

Ron James, Medicine Lodge      218

Elisa Stone, Medicine Lodge      278

Garry Wright, Medicine Lodge      65

Kim McLemore     41

Brian Miller     46

SHARON

Mayor

Write-in

Rod McDaniel     22

2 City Council – None Filed

Write-in

Kade Keast     20

Lance Vandeveer     14

SUN CITY

Mayor – None Filed

Write-in

Mike Wayne     7

5 City Council – None Filed

Write-in

Mark Long     6

Deryl Ebling     7

Russel Oesterich     5

Teena Thurber     7

Deitra Black     6

USD #254

Position #4 – None Filed

Write-in Brian L. Withrow, Medicine Lodge     59

Position #5

Allen F. Dick, Isabel       38

Position #6

Micha Werner, Sharon      20

USD #255

Position #4 Dist 2 – inside Kiowa

Mark Pollock, Kiowa      133

Position #5 & #6 Dist 1 – outside Kiowa

Stephen R. Allen, Kiowa      80

Write-in Bryan K. Quick, Hazelton     23

USD #438

Jerry DeWeese, Pratt       3

Rex A. Robinson, Sawyer      4

Jeff Slade, Pratt      4