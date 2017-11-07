City & School Election- Final Results inc. Write-ins
FINAL RESULTS including write-in ballots
Will not be official until canvassed by County Commissioners on Monday, Nov. 13
HARDTNER
Mayor
Durwin Wolgamott, Hardtner 16
2 City Council
Barbara Cundiff, Hardtner 16
David M. Gorden, Hardtner 12
HAZELTON
3 City Council
Kathy Hays, Hazelton 21
Jose Ruiz, Hazelton 18
O. Gene Weber, Hazelton 7
ISABEL
Mayor – None Filed
Write-in
Kathy Balding 14
Eileen Murphy 10
2 City Council
Lonnie Frederick, Isabel 17
Jerry M. Jones, Isabel 17
Write-in
Anna Startzman 10
KIOWA CITY
Mayor
Ronald L. Rohr, Jr, Kiowa 116
Bill Watson, Kiowa 65
2 City Council
R.L. Simpson, Kiowa 129
Tom Wells, Kiowa 114
MEDICINE LODGE
3 City Council – None Filed
Write-ins:
Matt Forsyth, Medicine Lodge 276
Ron James, Medicine Lodge 218
Elisa Stone, Medicine Lodge 278
Garry Wright, Medicine Lodge 65
Kim McLemore 41
Brian Miller 46
SHARON
Mayor
Write-in
Rod McDaniel 22
2 City Council – None Filed
Write-in
Kade Keast 20
Lance Vandeveer 14
SUN CITY
Mayor – None Filed
Write-in
Mike Wayne 7
5 City Council – None Filed
Write-in
Mark Long 6
Deryl Ebling 7
Russel Oesterich 5
Teena Thurber 7
Deitra Black 6
USD #254
Position #4 – None Filed
Write-in Brian L. Withrow, Medicine Lodge 59
Position #5
Allen F. Dick, Isabel 38
Position #6
Micha Werner, Sharon 20
USD #255
Position #4 Dist 2 – inside Kiowa
Mark Pollock, Kiowa 133
Position #5 & #6 Dist 1 – outside Kiowa
Stephen R. Allen, Kiowa 80
Write-in Bryan K. Quick, Hazelton 23
USD #438
Jerry DeWeese, Pratt 3
Rex A. Robinson, Sawyer 4
Jeff Slade, Pratt 4