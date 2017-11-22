Angel Trees at Local Banks

Angels and Golden Angels will once again be placed on the Christmas Trees at both banks in Kiowa – The First State Bank and The People’s Bank – beginning Monday, Nov. 27th.

Please let one of the tellers know the number on the angel that you select. Wrapped gifts need to be returned to the banks by Friday, December 15th.

There will also be a Gold Stars Tree this year. Those interested in Gold Stars will provide a senior in our community with a Mobile Meals sponsorship. Suggested donation amounts will be posted on the Stars, but any donation is appreciated. Please visit the Kiowa District Hospital Clinic and pick up a Gold Star.

Thank you for helping support this project and for providing a blessing for others this Holiday Season.