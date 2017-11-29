“Christmas in the Heartland” Sunday Afternoon in Downtown Kiowa

By JANET ROBISON

Chamber of Commerce Co-President

We hope everyone had a wonderful and blessed Thanksgiving with family and friends!! December 3rd marks another event for downtown Kiowa.

You can start off the day enjoying a delicious meal at the Plum Thicket or Call me Crazy. Enjoy an afternoon of shopping with local downtown stores. Clark’s Fabrics, Small Town Tees, Simpson’s hardware, Barefoot Bazaar Sundays will be open in the afternoon for all your Christmas shopping. Main Street Coffee will be open from 5 to 6:30 PM for hot drinks and sweet treats. Also open will be The Corner Stop 1 and Hometown Market.

The Community Building is filled with vendors and the Pistol Packin Mama’s will be there with concession. You will be able to taste chili from the Chili cook-off while you shop. Contact Aimee or Josh for rules and details.

Free movie and pictures with Santa will take place at the Chief Theater.

The Festival of the Nativity Walk-Thru Tour will be held December 1, 2 and 3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 1:30 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Kiowa Senior Citizens Center. Admission is free and children must be accompanied by an adult. Enjoy a large display of unique Nativity displays.

Everyone needs to put their extra Christmas lights to use and decorate a float for the lighted Christmas parade. Contact Summer or Austin for details. The line- up will begin at the Plum Thickett around 5:30 and the parade will begin shortly after sunset.

Thanks to the General Store we have been able to purchase a few new Christmas decorations for the park and the island.

Check the ad in paper and flyers around town for times.

Come and spend an enjoyable afternoon in our “CHRISTMAS IN THE HEARTLAND”