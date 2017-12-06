Update on “Big Kansas Road Trip” May 3-6 in Barber, Surround Counties

The Kansas Sampler Foundation has been offering folks a taste of what there is to see, do, hear, taste, buy, and learn in Kansas. The Kansas Sampler Festival first started in 1991 and became a project of the Kansas Sampler Foundation in 1993. They started to take the Festival on the Road in 1998 and it has done so until now. However, 2017 will be the last year of the Sampler Festival.

Replacing the Kansas Sampler Festival will be the Big Kansas Road Trip. The Road Trip will be held the first full weekend in May in 2018. The showcase counties will be Barber, Comanche, and Kiowa. The goal is to get people hooked on exploring Kansas in a way that will help sustain communities, find out what the showcase counties are about, and see what they have to offer.

There has already been quite a bit of planning that has happened with individuals involved in this venture. It has been estimated that there will be 1000 – 2000 people participating in this event. This will allow for very substantial foot traffic through our county and our businesses. While it isn’t a necessity to plan something on a large scale during this time, the ball is firmly in the community’s court as to how they want to proceed with the event. With so much foot traffic, it will definitely allow for these days to be big ticket days for local businesses. Allowing individuals to experience small town life at it’s finest is the first priority however, it can be very beneficial to businesses within these counties in terms of sales and revenue. There will likely be many more organization meeting within counties to prepare for this event and any such meetings will be publicized for public involvement. You can also keep updated through their Facebook page: Barber County Big Kansas Road Trip. Let’s give these travelers something to talk about and a reason to come back to visit our wonderful county!