Barber County Conservation District Annual Meeting Jan. 20 in Kiowa

The public is invited to attend the Barber County Conservation District 68th Annual Meeting on Saturday, January 20 at the Kiowa Community Building. A catered meal, courtesy of the Barber County banks, will be served at 6:00 P.M.

After dinner, there will be a short business meeting including an annual report of district activities and financial actions since the 2017 annual meeting. An election of two board supervisors will be conducted as the terms of Calvin Boyd and Georgi Dawson are expiring.

The 2017 Bankers Conservation Awards will be presented to Robert and Lois Lenkner for soil quality. The Grasslands Award will be presented to Keith and Eva Yearout for improvement and management of their grasslands.

The top three conservation poster contest winners in each age group will receive prizes for their entries. South Barber K-6 winners include Easton Molz, Jancey Goodno, Janda Goodno, Lauryn Cropp, Grace Leone, Aydan Bryan, and Arrington Allen. Great job kids!

Dinner reservations are due by noon on Monday, January 15, so be sure to make yours as soon as possible by calling the conservation office at 620-886-5311, ext. 3