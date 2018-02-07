South Barber Homecoming Friday

By REX ZIMMERMAN

South Barber celebrates 2018 Basketball Homecoming this Friday, Feb. 9, when they host the Central Christian Cougars and Lady Cougars.

Junior varsity games begin around 4:15 followed by the varsity girls and boys. Crowning of the Homecoming Queen will take place at halftime of the boy’s varsity contest.

Three seniors have been selected to serve as candidates for Homecoming Queen.

KALEIGH VELASQUEZ is the daughter of Johnny and Raquel Velasquez. She is senior class secretary, secretary and treasurer of the National Honor Society and has received scholastic honor pins and listed on the honor roll lists.

Kaleigh likes drawing, sports, exercising and traveling. Her classes this year include Band, English IV, American Government, Culinary Arts, Pre-Calculus and General Psychology. She has also earned All-League honorable mention honors in volleyball.

She attends Driftwood Christian Church and participates in youth groups at the United Methodist Church in Kiowa and First Baptist Church in Cherokee, OK.

She plans to attend Butler County Community College after graduation and later Wichita State University majoring in athletic training.

GLENNA WILLIAMS is the daughter of Nadia Williams and Ronnie McKitrick. She participates in Drama Class and is a member of the Turner Youth organization. She has also participated in vocal groups all four years of high school, and is the reigning Miss South Barber.

Glenna’s favorite things are to “hang out” with family and friends and ride horses. Classes this year include Web Design, English IV, American Government, Baking and Pastry I, Drama, Math and Career and Community Connections. She plans to attend college after graduation.

KYLEE WRIGHT is the daughter of Allen and Kristin Sciara. She has participated in the school play and attends Grace Bible Fellowship. Her hobbies include puzzles, coloring and helping her Mom at home.

Classes include Informal Math, English IV, Drama, Life Science, Government and Community Based Training.

Kylee plans to attend Sharon Life Skills Center to continue her education.

The queen candidates will be escorted by senior members of the basketball team and senior class.

Attendants

Serving as attendants from the freshman class will be Nora Gugelmeyer and Emilio Perez and from the sophomore class, Malayna McKitrick and Eric Reimer. Junior class attendants are Haylie Drake and Neal Gugelmeyer.

Kindergarten helpers are BaiLea Swonger, daughter of Matthew and Jessica Swonger; Mckenna Brattin, daughter of Charlie and Nikki Brattin; Carter Murrow, son of Derek and Sarah Murrow; and Julian Gutierrez, son of Kelsie Eck and Ben Rose.

Students are also celebrating special themed days this week. Tuesday is “Make Yourself at Home” (wear PJ’s), Wednesday is “Homies Day” (dress to match your friends), Thursday is “Home Away From Home Day” (dress in tourist attire), and Friday is “There’s No Place Like Home Day” (wear black & gold).