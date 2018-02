Homecoming Royalty (left to right) in back are Emilio Perez, Eric Reimer, Dakota Vickers, Trae Rathgeber, Eric Paozin and Neal Gugelmeyer. Seated are Nora Gugelmeyer, Malayna McKitrick, Glenna Williams, Queen Kylee Wright, Kaleigh Velasquez and Haylie Drake. Kindergarten helpers in front are Carter Murrow, BaiLea Swonger, Mckenna Brattin and Julian Gutierrez.