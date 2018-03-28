Easter Egg Hunt, Bike Races Saturday at Progress Park

Saturday, March 31, will be the Kiowa Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Hunt at Progress Park. Put on your Easter bonnet and join us for a fun time. This event begins at 2:00 p.m. and is for ages 1 – 9 years old.

In addition to the regular candy Easter eggs, there are special eggs that will earn prizes for the finders. The Easter Bunny also plans to make an appearance to visit with all the kids.

Bicycle races will be held following the Egg Hunt. Participants need to bring their own bicycle and helmet.