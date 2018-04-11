Kiowa to Celebrate Pioneer Days

Kiowa will holds its annual Pioneer Days Celebration Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 20-22.There will be lots of entertainment for everyone, including the annual parade down Main Street, Pioneer skit following the parade, a model horse exhibit at the Senior Center and steer wrestling and team roping at the Miller Arena in the southeast part of town.

Activities start on Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. with “burgers in the park” provided by the Methodist Men in Progress Park. Dress up your little red wagon or stick horse and make a “land run” at 6:00 p.m. There will be “goodies” for the runners.

Saturday kicks off at 6:00 a.m. with a Pioneer Breakfast at the Kiowa Masonic Lodge. There will also be lots of activities downtown and the annual Pioneer Parade at 11:00 a.m. down Main Street. The Pioneer Skit follows the parade at the corner of 7th and Main and is always a lot of fun.

The Kiowa Historical Society will hold a Bake Sale at 9:30 a.m. at the Chief Theater. If you are a baker, please help donate items for sale. Drop them off at 9:00 a.m. Historical Society memberships will also be sold that day.

The Kiowa Museum will also be open Saturday after the Pioneer Skit.

Tickets for the Henry Gold Boy rifle raffle will also be on sale by the Historical Society.

A Model Horse Show will be held Saturday at the Kiowa Senior Center. Model horse lovers are invited to decorate their horses and drop them off Friday evening at the Center from 5-7 p.m. Ribbons will be awarded for Best in Show, Halter Class and Western Class. For more information contact De Coyle.

In recognition of the 125th anniversary of the Cherokee Strip Land Run, a replica land run certificate will also be available. Activities at Miller Arena will be Saturday and Sunday afternoon featuring steer wresting and team roping.

Watch next week’s newspaper for more on Pioneer Days!