Pioneer Days Rescheduled for Weekend of May 5

Kiowa Chamber of Commerce co-president Janet Robison reports that the Pioneer Days activities scheduled for this weekend. They have been rescheduled for the weekend of May 5. She reported that John Miller had an issue securing livestock for his rodeo events that were planned for Saturday and Sunday afternoons. The weather forecast also calls for rains Friday evening and all day Saturday, which also played a major part in the decision to cancel the celebration. The May 5 weekend will also be the “Big Kansas Roadtrip” weekend, and May 5 will also have Kiowa hosting several Youth Soccer League games, with both events expected to bring many out of town visitors to the community.