U.S.D. 255 Board of Education held a special meeting today (Wed.) to accept the resignation of Superintendent of Schools Dr. Andi Williams, effective June 30, 2018. Dr. Williams has accepted a position as Executive Director of Public Affairs and Special Projects for the Wichita Public Schools system. The board also passed a resolution to employ the Kansas Assn. of School Boards to assist in the search for a new school superintendent.